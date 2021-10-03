Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 1,359,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

