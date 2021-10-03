Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $13.28 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 4,782,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

