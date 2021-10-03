Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,981. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

