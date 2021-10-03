Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.59. 3,196,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,978. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

