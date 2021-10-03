Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 1,000 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $4,867,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 457,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,051. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

