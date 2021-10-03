NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,112,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,429. The stock has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.