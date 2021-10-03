Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $35.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.11 or 0.07054421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00353031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.25 or 0.01169250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00110509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00535507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00446276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00298770 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,017,952,187 coins and its circulating supply is 8,403,702,187 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

