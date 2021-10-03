NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NN Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. NN Group has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $2.2197 per share. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

