Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 34,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,354. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.