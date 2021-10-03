Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 34,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,354. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
