Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.05. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $230,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $243.54. 1,033,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

