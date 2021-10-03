NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.94 on Friday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

