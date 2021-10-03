Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 5.4%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 223,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,907,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

