Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in September

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,699,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NVNXF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 332,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,223. Novonix has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

