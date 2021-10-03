Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in September

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,699,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NVNXF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 332,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,223. Novonix has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Novonix Company Profile
