NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

