NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

