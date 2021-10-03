Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $2.40 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $51,694.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.87 or 1.00001682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00080522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00605600 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

