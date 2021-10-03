OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 68.4% in September

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of OFS opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.