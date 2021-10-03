OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 68.4% in September

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OFS opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

