Onex Co. (ONEXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3161 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Onex stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. Onex has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

