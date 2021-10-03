Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Trading Down 7.5%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Ontex Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

