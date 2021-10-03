OpenDAO (OPEN) Tops One Day Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.53 or 0.45086990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00227271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars.

