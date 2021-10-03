Oppenheimer Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $14.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.15. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $189.50 price target on the stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

