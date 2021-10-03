Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

OGN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

