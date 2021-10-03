Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORKLY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.