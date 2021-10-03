Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 841,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 447,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,699. Owlet has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OWLT shares. Cowen started coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

