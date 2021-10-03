Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post sales of $227.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.40 million and the lowest is $224.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.37. 128,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,222. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.