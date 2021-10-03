PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in PACCAR by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

