PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 834,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $58,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,691. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

