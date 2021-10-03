Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.