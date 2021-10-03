Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park National were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRK stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

