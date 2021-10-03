Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

