Paul Roy Sells 100,000 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

LON SFOR opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -184.00. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 767.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 642.98.

SFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 705 ($9.21).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

