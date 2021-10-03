Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

