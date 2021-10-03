PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.39, but opened at $45.51. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. PDC Energy shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 17,508 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. Truist decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.