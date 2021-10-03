Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.74. Approximately 94,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,740,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

