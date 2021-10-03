Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.74. Approximately 94,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,740,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.
PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.55.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
