PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $21.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.09 million and the highest is $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 175,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,053. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

