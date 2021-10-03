Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

