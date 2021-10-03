Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Silicom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 20.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 193.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $40.22 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

