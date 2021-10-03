Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,015 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 103,365 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 40.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 68,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.75 and a beta of 3.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

