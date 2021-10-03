Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 359,173 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

