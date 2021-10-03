PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 52.2% in September

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

