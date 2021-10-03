Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

