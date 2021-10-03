Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,014. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.