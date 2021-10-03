Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

