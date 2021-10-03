Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.80 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

