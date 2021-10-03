Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 682,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -225.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

