Piper Sandler Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.