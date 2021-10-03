PlotX Hits One Day Volume of $192,199.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $192,199.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.