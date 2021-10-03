PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in September

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 581,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of PBTHF opened at $7.28 on Friday. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Get PointsBet alerts:

PBTHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.