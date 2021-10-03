Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $437.40. The stock had a trading volume of 259,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.98 and its 200 day moving average is $439.09. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

