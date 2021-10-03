Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 43.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,510. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

